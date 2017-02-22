Related Program: 
Washington Post Reporter On Police-Involved Shootings / K(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace Exhibit

Protests following the Keith Scott shooting in Charlotte Sept. 21, 2016
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Despite the attention paid to police behavior around the country, the Washington Post says nothing has changed. We hear from a Post reporter about that and about an exhibit at the Levine Museum on the topic.

Police shootings have captured the public's attention after a number of high profile cases in Ferguson, Baltimore, Charleston and Charlotte.

K(no)w Justice K(no)w Peace display
Protests have brought national attention to police tactics. But a Washington Post investigation found that despite intense scrutiny, the number of fatal shootings by officers remained virtually unchanged last year.

We talk with a Post reporter about that and hear about a new exhibit at the Levine Museum that chronicles police shootings around the country and here.

Guests

Wesley Lowery - Reporter for The Washington Post who covers law enforcement, justice, race and politics. Author of They Can’t Kill Us All. He conducted hundreds of interviews in Ferguson, Cleveland, Charleston and Baltimore after police-involved shootings in those cities.

Brenda Tindal - Staff historian, Levine Museum of the New South

Alvin Jacobs - Photographer whose work is featured in the new exhibit. He traveled the country capturing protests after officer-involved shootings in Charlotte, Ferguson, Baltimore, Chicago and New York

Related Events

K(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace is on display at the Levine Museum of the New South now through October 22nd. Exhibit details.

Levine Museum is hosting Wesley Lowery for a book signing and discussion on Thursday, March 2, 5:30 pm at Duke Energy Theatre at Spirit Square. Event details.

