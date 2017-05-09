Warm Winter, Merger Costs Hinder Duke Profits

Duke Energy's profits fell in the first three months of the year, as an unusually warm winter drove down energy demand. The company also logged expenses from its October merger with Piedmont Natural Gas, and saw revenues fall after the sale of its Latin American operations, in December.

Profits at the nation's largest utility totaled $726 million, or $1.04 a share, excluding $10 million in merger costs. That was a penny more than Wall Street analysts expected, but down 6.5 percent from a year ago.

"The results in our electric business were impacted by the very warm winter weather - record warm temperatures in the Carolinas and Midwest," Chief Financial Officer Steve Young said in an interview with WFAE.

In the electric business, Duke reported income of $635 million in the quarter that ended March 31, down from $664 million a year ago. Young said Duke was able to offset lower sales by cutting expenses and growth in other investments. He said the electric business is growing overall.

The company's gas business, which now includes Piedmont and gas pipeline operations, earned $133 million, up from $32 million in the first quarter of 2016. And Duke's commercial renewable energy business, which sells solar and wind power to other utilities and corporate customers, saw little change compared to a year ago, with sales of $25 million.

"Going forward we have three really good business segments," Young said. "I think this is a great, very high-quality, low risk earnings company going forward."

CEO Lynn Good said Tuesday Duke is on track to meet profit projections for the year, of $4.50 to $4.70 per share.

"Our ongoing investments drove solid growth in our electric and gas utilities in the quarter, and we are responding to warm winter weather through disciplined cost management and operational efficiency," Good said in a press release.

Duke does face continued challenges. The company spent $1 billion over the past couple of years to clean up toxic coal ash at its plants. That's expected to continue in the coming years, and eventually could cost at least $5 billion, Young said.

The company plans to seek rate increases this summer in North Carolina to recover costs of those cleanups. Hearings later this year on that are expected to be contentious, as rate payers and environmental groups oppose Duke's plan to charge customers for cleanup costs.

A rate hike already has been approved in South Carolina.

Duke now has largely completed what it calls a strategic transition, with the sale of hydroelectric dams in Latin America last winter. And it has added Piedmont, which makes it primarily a regulated gas and electric utility. It also recently announced a 10-year, $13 billion plan to modernize the electric grid in the Carolinas.

It expects to sell more gas, and to use more at a new generation of gas-fired power plants, which are replacing old coal plants. As part of that shift, it's building new gas transmission lines, like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Duke is a partner with other utilities in the $5.1 billion project, which will bring fracked gas from shale-oil fields in West Virginia to customers and its own plants in North Carolina.

The pipeline is awaiting federal approval, but Young said Duke hopes construction can begin by the end of year and open by late 2019.

RELATED LINKS

May 9, 2017, Duke-Energy.com, news release with first quarter 2017 earnings