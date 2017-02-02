U.S. House Passes Airport Security Bill Prompted By Charlotte Teen's Death

By 9 minutes ago

It's been more than six years since the death of a Charlotte teenager, who stowed away in the wheel well of an airliner bound for Boston. Legislation prompted by that incident has now been approved by the U.S. House.  

The body of Delvonte Tisdale, 16, was found in late 2010 in the Boston suburb of Milton. Investigators concluded that Tisdale's body fell from the Boeing 737 near the end of a flight from Charlotte, where the teenager apparently scaled an airport security fence and climbed into the jet's wheel well.

Tisdale's death, and questions about how he reached the jet, caught the attention of then newly-elected Democratic Massachusetts congressman William Keating.  He had just finished serving as district attorney in Norfolk County, where the teenager's body was found.

As a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, Keating soon introduced a bill aimed at improving airport perimeter security.  The House passed one version of the measure last year and representatives passed a revised bill this week.

The "Airport Perimeter and Access Control Security Act of 2017" would require the Transportation Security Administration to make a system-wide assessment of airport perimeter security, including "access control points."   The TSA would also have to provide regular updates on its assessments of airport security.

The Associated Press reported last year that there were at 39 breaches of perimeter security at U.S. airports in 2015, including two incidents at Charlotte's airport.  Rep. Keating has compared such breaches to having your "door locked..but your window's wide open." 

Lawmakers are also mindful of more recent airport security incidents.   Last month, a gunman fatally shot five people at the Ft. Lauderdale airport.   Keating's legislation now moves to the Senate.

Tags: 
Delvonte Tisdale
Airport Security

Internal Documents Show CMPD's Tisdale Report Sparked Airport Rift

By Julie Rose May 16, 2013

  At first blush, there’s a lot about the power struggle over Charlotte’s airport that makes no sense. After all, both sides in the debate agree the airport has done extraordinarily well under the city’s control. So what’s happened?

A mysterious death, for one.

And WFAE has reviewed internal airport documents that cast doubt over much of what we thought we knew about that incident.


Security Shift Feeds Tension Between City/Airport

By Julie Rose Mar 17, 2013
Nicola since 1972 / Flickr

The current debate over creating a regional authority to oversee the Charlotte airport has made for frosty relations between city officials, who oppose the move,  and Aviation Director Jerry Orr, who is for it.

But internal emails show things have been tense for some time. WFAE's Julie Rose has gone through some 400 pages of emails and documents related to the city manager's decision last year to put CMPD in charge of airport security. She spoke with Morning Edition Host Duncan McFadyen:

MCFADYEN: How was security (at the airport) being handled before that decision?