UNCC Football Player Charged With Rape; Cooper Proposes 10 Percent Pay Raise For Teachers

Charlotte 49er quarterback Kevin Olsen was arrested and charged with rape, assault on a female, and cyber stalking Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte Observer, a county prosecutor said in court Monday that Olsen threatened to kill his accuser and threatened to strangle himself with a phone charger moments before the rape allegedly took place in the early hours of Sunday.

Authorities say Olsen and his accuser were dating. The one-time high school football recruit is also the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

Gov. Cooper Proposes 10 Percent Teacher Pay Raise

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says his upcoming two-year budget proposal will contain sizable pay raises for teachers as part of his effort to get their salaries up to the national average by the early 2020s.

Cooper's plan will give teachers an average 10 percent pay raise over the next two years, first doling out an average 5 percent raise this year with another 5 percent to come next year. He says the $813 million investment would not require a tax increase.

Cooper is also proposing a teacher supply-stipend of $150 paid directly to teachers at the start of each school year to help offset the cost of supplies often paid by teachers out-of-pocket. The stipend "will help reduce the begging from parents teachers have had to do for essential classroom supplies," Cooper said.

High School Senior Fatally Shot At House Party

Charlotte police say 18-year-old Christian Isaac Allen was fatally shot Sunday night after getting involved in an argument at a house party in south Charlotte.

CMPD officers say they received a call for service shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night, and upon arriving at the house on the 400 block of Kelford Lane, found Allen outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died.

Police say neither Allen nor the suspect in his shooting lived at the house. Media outlets report Allen was a member of the football team at East Mecklenburg High School. His family has been notified of his death.

Unattended Dump Truck Driver Gets 65 Days In Child Death

A dump truck driver whose unattended truck ran over and killed a North Carolina boy while he went to use the bathroom has been sentenced to 65 days in jail.

Media outlets report 28-year-old Alejandro Suarez pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor death by vehicle charge. Prosecutors say Suarez left the fully loaded dump truck in neutral, but put on the brakes on Dec. 26 in a Hillsborough subdivision. Authorities say the truck was too heavy for the brakes and rolled down a hill, hitting 5-year-old Everett Copeland as he played outside with three other children.

Suarez has been in jail since the death. His sentence will end Feb. 28. Federal immigration authorities will then likely take custody of him because officials say he's in the country illegally.