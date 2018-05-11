Two Killed In Crash On Eastaway Drive

Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Eastway Drive this morning.

Authorities say the wreck happened around 8 a.m. during the morning rush hour.

WSOC-TV is reporting one of the vehicles was a food truck and a nearby telephone pole was badly damaged. Multiple media outlets are reporting that a woman and a toddler were the two victims of the crash.

Sixteen firefighters responded to the scene. MEDIC says three other people were injured in the incident, two were brought to the hospital.

Developing ...

