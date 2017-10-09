Two Fatal Shootings In Charlotte Sunday, Homicide Count Now 71

There were two fatal shootings in Charlotte on Sunday. CMPD says officers responding to a call of shots fired on John Penn Circle in east Charlotte around 9:45 p.m. found 35-year-old Keith Nmoma with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CMPD says it's looking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting. It was the second homicide in Charlotte that happened on Sunday. Around 6:45 a.m, officers responding to a call of assault with a deadly weapon on Trinity Road in north Charlotte found 29-year-old Larry Watson Jr. with an apparent gunshot wound. He was also pronounced dead at the scene. Police are also looking for witnesses to that shooting. There have now been 71 homicides in Charlotte so far this year. There were 69 homicides in all of last year.

