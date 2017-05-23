Two Charged In Connection With Missing Uber Driver; But Fate Of Driver Remains Unclear

Two men have been charged in connection with an Uber driver's disappearance over the weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Tuesday. But police are still not saying what became of the 44-year-old driver, Marlo Medina-Chevez, who remains missing.

Police are investigating Medina-Chevez's disappearance as a homicide, though they have not said if he is dead. Instead, has CMPD has said he is in "grave danger."

Police say the two men arrested in the case, Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, obtained Medina-Chevez's credit card and dark blue 2008 Nissan Pathfinder somewhere in Charlotte. Police were able to pinpoint the card's location when it was used somewhere in Maryland.

Police in Annapolis, MD, located the missing Nissan at about 11:50 p.m. Monday. Police stopped the car near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge with four people inside, including Adams and Stevens.

The other two occupants were released without any charges.

Adams is charged with financial credit card fraud. Stevens is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. No other charges have been filed. Police would not say whether they believe Medina-Chevez picked them up as passengers.

Medina-Chevez's wife, Elsa, addressed the media at Tuesday's press conference, pleading for the community's help in Spanish.

"Please, I don't want to spend another night alone," she said, "Hispanic community, please don't be afraid to call 911. Please. They won't ask you any questions."

Police say Medina-Chevez's wife was the last person to see him before he left his home around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.