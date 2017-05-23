Two Charged In Connection With Missing Uber Driver

Two men have been charged in connection with an Uber driver's disappearance over the weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Tuesday. But it's still unclear what became of the 44-year-old driver, Marlo Medina-Chevez, who remains missing.

Police are investigating Medina-Chevez's disappearance as a homicide, though they have not said if he is dead, only that he is in "grave danger."

Sometime after Medina-Chevez left home around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to begin a shift as an Uber driver, police say Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, obtained Medina-Chevez's credit card and dark blue 2008 Nissan Pathfinder while in Charlotte.

Later, police were able to pinpoint the credit card's location when it was used somewhere in Maryland, where Adams is believed to have friends or family.

Police in Annapolis, MD, located the missing Nissan at about 11:50 p.m. Monday. Police stopped the car near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge with four people inside, including Adams and Stevens.

The other two occupants were released without any charges.

Adams is charged with financial credit card fraud. Stevens is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. No other charges have been filed. Police would not say whether they believe Medina-Chevez picked them up as passengers.

Medina-Chevez's wife, Elsa, pleaded for help from the community Tuesday at a press conference captured by WSOC-TV.

"Please, I don't want to spend another night alone," she said, "Hispanic community, please don't be afraid to call 911. Please. They won't ask you any questions."

Medina-Chevez's wife was the last person to see him before he left his home Saturday night, according to police.

The Latin-American Coalition assisted with translation.