'Twitter And Tear Gas' UNC Professor On Technology And Social Movements

Monday, July 31, 2017

A closer look at the power of technology on social movements. How it works and the impact of the online world on the real world.

There's no doubt that social media has changed the world in ways we never could have imagined. One area it seems to have had an impact on is the modern protest.

From the Arab Spring to Moral Mondays and the Occupy movement, Facebook and Twitter users have used their networks for social activism and to find like-minded people. But how does online activism translate into a real life movement? Can technology effect real change in the world?

UNC professor Zeynep Tufekci is a 'techno-sociologist' who studies technology, society and how social networks spark protest movements. Her new book Twitter and Tear Gas: The Power and Fragility of Networked Protest explores the power of technology in mobilizing people. She talks with Mike Collins about modern protest movements in the age of Twitter.

Guest

Dr. Zeynep Tufekci - Associate professor at the School of Information and Library Science at the University of North Carolina; faculty associate at the Berkman Center for Internet and Society at Harvard; contributing Op-Ed writer for The New York Times. She is the author of Twitter and Tear Gas: The Power and Fragility of Networked Protest