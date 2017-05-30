The Trouble with Reality: On The Media's Brooke Gladstone Joins Guest Host Erik Spanberg

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

"Fake news" and "alternative facts" are terms we've become well acquainted with since the 2016 Election. Co-host of NPR's On the Media, Brooke Gladstone, talks about how these terms are damaging democracy, when she joins guest host Erik Spanberg to talk about her new book, The Trouble with Reality on the next Charlotte Talks.

Beginning with the 2016 Election, reality has been challenged with terms like “fake news” and “alternative facts”. But is this practice of challenging “truth” a new one?

Brooke Gladstone of NPR’s On the Media has written a new book that suggests that this new attitude about reality is a pattern that has happened before. In the book, Gladstone dissects reality, fake news and alternative facts and suggests that these terms are damaging democracy.

She shares her thoughts on The Trouble with Reality with guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal, when Charlotte Talks.

Guest:

Brooke Gladstone, co-host of Public Radio’s On The Media and author of The Trouble with Reality: A Rumination on Moral Panic in our Time.