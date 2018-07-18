Track Work Begins At Uptown's Gateway Station Site

By 2 hours ago
  • Phase 1 of the project begins this summer, and will include track and bridge work, including a 2,000-foot platform.
    Phase 1 of the Gateway Station project includes track and bridge work, including a 2,000-foot platform.
    Charlotte Area Transit System

City officials will break ground Friday morning on a project that eventually will bring passenger trains downtown for the first time since 1962.  Work is already underway on the $90 million first phase of the Gateway Station. 

Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis said that money will pay for separating freight and passenger tracks through uptown, building five new bridges and constructing a 2,000-foot covered passenger platform.

The station will be on 17 acres along West Trade Street. Still to come is a mixed-use project that CATS will develop with private partners, Lewis said.

"I envision something you know retail, housing, office space, maybe a hotel. Something that is almost a 24/7 kind of atmosphere," he said. 

Lewis said it could be 2022 or 2023 before Amtrak moves its passenger terminal to West Trade Street from the current site off North Tryon Street.

CATS already has city, state and federal funds for the first phase of the project. Lewis said he's not sure what the second phase might cost.

Tags: 
Gateway Station
Top News
CATS
Charlotte Area Transit System

Related Content

Gateway Transit Station Work To Begin This Summer

By Jan 9, 2018
An architect's drawing of the proposed Charlotte Gateway Station on West Trade Street.
Charlotte Area Transit System

Charlotte Area Transit System and NCDOT have lined up funding and nearly completed design work on the on the planned Charlotte Gateway Station uptown.  Planning for the  project began more than a decade ago. The idea is to put passenger rail, the Gold Line streetcar and local and intercity buses in one place.

CATS Eyes New Light Rail, Bus And Uptown Tunnel Options

By 3 hours ago
New lines would expand the Lynx system north and west of Charlotte. CATS is discussing how to link new lines with existing ones, including the Lynx Blue Line (photo).
David Boraks / WFAE

Charlotte Area Transit System is considering new options for extending transit lines north and west of the city, and for tying them all together with existing lines uptown. There are a few surprises.

Charlotte Considers Next Step Toward Proposed 'Gateway Station' Transit Hub

By May 21, 2017
A conceptual drawing of what the Gateway Station could look like, from a November study.
Charlotte Area Transit System

Plans to build a new "multi-modal" transit center in Uptown Charlotte could take a step forward at Monday night's City Council meeting.  The Gateway Station project is designed to provide easier connections between the city's various forms of public transit, creating a central hub for passenger trains, CATS and Greyhound buses, the city streetcar, and possible future commuter rail service. 