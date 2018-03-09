Tiffany Watt Smith: Did People In The Past Experience Emotions Differently?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Decoding Our Emotions.

About Tiffany Watt Smith's TED Talk

Did past generations experience and express emotions the same way we do? Probably not, says historian Tiffany Watt Smith — perceptions of our emotions depend on the time and place.

About Tiffany Watt Smith

Tiffany Watt Smith is currently a research fellow at the Centre for the History of the Emotions at Queen Mary University of London. She is the author of The Book of Human Emotions, which explores the cultural politics and history of 154 different emotions.

