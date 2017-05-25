Thursday's Committee Meeting Marathon Gives Sneak Peak At NC House Budget

The leaders of North Carolina's House had hoped to unveil their state budget sometime this week. But hashing out their spending plan is taking a bit longer than expected.

The budget is now scheduled to be released early next week. But today we will get a bit of a sneak peek in the form of a series of sub-committee meetings covering almost every area of state spending. From education, transportation, election and ethics to the environment and natural resources.

House Speaker Tim Moore has said today is all about the budget and has given representatives in these committees permission to miss the floor session if their meetings are still underway.

There is one area of budget policy that will not be covered in today's committee meeting marathon, taxes. That committee is expected to meet early next week, after the House's overall budget is released to the public.

The North Carolina Senate and Governor Roy Cooper have already released their budgets. The Senate passed their $22.9 billion spending plan earlier this month.

Once the House has passed their plan, the two chambers will then work out the differences between their two budgets before sending it to Governor Roy Cooper. The leaders of the General Assembly still expect their work to be done in time to end the session in July.

