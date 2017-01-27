Is This Thing On? Gadgets Are All Ears

MONDAY, JAN. 30, 2017

Digital assistants are becoming more numerous and are taking on new tasks. But that requires them to listen to our every word. What are they doing with what they’re hearing? Should we be concerned? Mike Collins finds out - from humans.

Virtual assistants, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, are starting to become house fixtures, especially after millions of the smart devices showed up under the Christmas tree. Many more are forecast to be sold in the coming year, which some say is going to be "the year of voice."

The surge of digital helpers comes as smartphones and other gadgets seem to becoming smarter about our activities. Have you ever been in a store and have an ad for the store pop up on your phone's Facebook feed?

Should we be concerned? How much are those virtual assistants hearing, and what happens with the information they gather? Is there such a thing as privacy when Alexa and Cortana are all ears?

GUESTS

Tim Moynihan, staff writer, WIRED

Michelle De Mooy, director, Center for Democracy and Technology's Privacy and Data Project