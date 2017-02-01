In Texas, Showdown Over 'Sanctuary Cities'

In Texas, a standoff between a county sheriff and the governor over the issue of “sanctuary cities” could come to a head on Thursday. The Republican-led Texas Senate is holding its first public hearing on a bill that would allow the state to withhold funding for local counties or cities in the state that call themselves “sanctuaries” and refuse to cooperate with federal officials on immigration issues.

Gov. Greg Abbott supports the bill. Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez has vowed to implement a “sanctuary city” policy.

Audrey McGlinchy (@AKMcGlinchy) of Here & Now contributor KUT is in Austin and has our report.

