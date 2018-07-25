Suspect Apprehended In Catawba County Double Shooting

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says it has apprehended a man they say is connected with a deadly shooting late last night in Conover.

Police say Scott Anthony Putnam shot and killed 24-year old Anthony Killian around 10 p.m. off of Curlee Road. The two got into an argument at Killian's home and Putnam pulled out a gun and shot Killian and his mother. Killian's mother was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition. Killian's father and girlfriend were in the house at the time but were not hurt.

The Catawba County Sherriff's Office described Putnam as armed and dangerous. He was apprehended this morning.