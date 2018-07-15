Sunday Puzzle: The Missing Letter

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Insert the same letter in each of them to complete two things in the same category.

Example: Shots Skit --> Shorts, Skirt

1. FIE SEEN

2. MONEY SUNK

3. ETHER PALMS

4. BARE ALLEY

5. PARS SOFA

6. CURING WRESTING

7. MONTAGE CAPLET

Last week's challenge: The word PANCAKE has an unusual property. If you remove its last letter, you get a series of U.S. state postal abbreviations — PA, NC, and AK. Can you name a major city and state that both have this property? To solve this, first think of a state in which you can drop its last letter to leave a series of state postal abbreviations. Then find a major city in that state that also has this property. The city and state names have to be different. What city and state is it?

Challenge answer: Orlando, Florida (OR, LA, ND; FL, OR, ID)

Winner: Tom Roberts of Narragansett, RI.

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Sandy Weisz of Chicago, who's also attending the National Puzzlers' League convention in Milwaukee this weekend. Name a famous person from Chicago — first and last names. The last name ends in an E. Change the E to an I and rearrange the letters in just the last name to get a famous actor — whose first name is the same as the first person's. Who are these people?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET.

