Sunday Headlines: Charlotte Reaches 70 Homicides for 2017; No Serious Injuries in I-85 Pileup

2017 Charlotte Homicides Reach 70

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in North Charlotte. CMPD said officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Trinity Road, off Beatties Ford Road. The shooting victim, identified as 29-year old Larry Doral Watson, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what led to the shooting and no suspect was immediately identified. This is the 70th homicide in Charlotte this year. CMPD says there were 69 homicides in 2016.

No Serious Injuries In Saturday Pileup On I-85

Police in Belmont say all seven people taken to hospitals after a pileup on I-85 Saturday afternoon have now been treated and released. That includes a toddler who police say was thrown from one of the vehicles in a child safety seat. According to a Belmont Police Department release, there were two crashes involving a total of nine vehicles on the southbound interstate between the Mecklenburg/Gaston County line and exit 27. The collisions shut down the interstate for nearly three hours.

Military Identifies Two Victims In Ft. Jackson Accident

Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia have identified two soldiers killed after a military vehicle struck them while they were in formation at the army base. Pvt. Ethan Shrader of Prospect, Tenn., and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft of Cincinnati, Ohio were killed. Six other soldiers were injured in the Friday incident. Fort Jackson called it a "tragic accident."