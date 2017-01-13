State OKs Duke Plans For Water Supplies At Homes Near Coal Ash Sites

State environmental officials have given preliminary approval to Duke Energy's plans for providing alternate water supplies to neighbors of coal ash dumps around the state.

The state's coal-ash cleanup law as revised last year requires Duke to provide municipal water lines or water filtration systems to households with wells within a half-mile of coal ash sites. That includes the Allen Steam Station in Gaston County, the Buck Steam Station in Salisbury, and Marshall on Lake Norman.

No homes near the Riverbend plant in Gaston County are affected.

Duke submitted its plans and notified about 1,000 homeowners in December, as required by the law.

The state Division of Water Resources says the utility will get final approval when it shows the water is safe.

Eligible property owners will be notified by April 15. Duke has to complete the work by Oct. 15, 2018.

Duke is providing the water supplies even though it denies responsibility. While tests have found some contamination, Duke says its own tests show coal ash isn’t the cause.