Stanley Announces 500-Employee Power Tool Plant In Fort Mill

Stanley Black & Decker says it will build a $31 million power tool manufacturing plant near Fort Mill, S.C., south of Charlotte. The plant will make Dewalt cordless tools, and is expected to employee about 500 people.

It will be built in the Lakemont Business Park, which is being developed off Carowinds Boulevard and I-77 by Charlotte-based Crescent Communities.

A Crescent spokeswoman said 345,000 square foot factory and distribution center would be completed by fall 2018.

Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker makes hand and power tools, fasteners and electronic security systems. Jeff Ansell, the president of the Global Tools and Storage division, says the project is part of an expansion.

"We operate 30 manufacturing plants across America, and have announced two more American manufacturing plants and several factory expansions this year," he said in a press release.

Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a press release that South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits for the project.

It wasn't clear if all 500 jobs were new, or being relocated from other plans. A Stanley spokesman could not be reached for comment.