Spurned Anesthesiology Provider Wants To Prevent Its Doctors From Working At Atrium

By 26 minutes ago
  • Atrium Health

The anesthesiology provider that lost its contract to Atrium Health is trying to stop the new hospital network’s contractor from hiring its physicians. This is just the latest action in a public battle between the health system and the doctors group.  

The nearly 90 doctors that work for Mednax subsidiary Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants can’t keep working at Atrium facilities after their contract ends in June because of non-compete agreements. Mednax chief executive Roger Medel said in an earnings call earlier this month those agreements will be enforced. Now, Mednax claims the new anesthesiology provider, Scope Anesthesia of North Carolina, is trying to hire its doctors.

The legal filing claims the companies physicians are being solicited through Atrium’s public comments that it “highly values” the doctors and “strongly desires” to keep them. One doctor said Scope offered to pay legal expenses to challenge his non-compete. Mednax is also asking the court to force Atrium to keep its doctors working at facilities.

Mednax is continuing to pay each doctor’s full salary and benefits for at least six months after the contract with Atrium ends and is trying to help the doctors find new positions at other Mednax practices. Atrium said it's holding fast to its decision to sever ties with the anesthesiology provider. 

"Regardless of these last-ditch attempts by Mednax asking the court to intervene, Mednax will not be providing any anesthesia services in Atrium Health facilities past June 30," Atrium said in a statement, "And nothing about this court filing changes that."

