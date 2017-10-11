'Springsteen On Broadway' Makes A Tidy Sum Its First Week

The receipts from Bruce Springsteen's first week on Broadway are in. The Boss, over five sold-out performances, grossed $2.33 million — or about $466,000 per night. The sum beat out every production other than Hamilton (with $2.92 million in gross earnings) and Hello, Dolly! (with $2.34 million in gross earnings), according to The Broadway League.

Springsteen On Broadway, which sold out immediately, had its initial run at the Walter Kerr Theatre extended into February, for a total of 79 performances. (It was originally scheduled to end in November.) It "is probably the smallest venue I've played in the last 40 years," Springsteen wrote in the initial announcement. "My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music."

The show is an intimate, stripped-down tour through Springsteen's work and history from a script he penned himself. Despite the bare-bones production — the show has no director — he enlisted two of Broadway's best: the Tony Award-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz and sound designer Brian Ronan.

"It's going to feel like a garage workshop basically, and I'm going to play my songs and tell my stories. So it wasn't something that called for a whole lot more than that," Springsteen told The New York Times.

