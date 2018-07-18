SouthBound Radio Hour: Vol. 14

This week's SouthBound Radio Hour is a nod to our latest guest, novelist Tayari Jones, and her best-selling book "An American Marriage." Some of the tracks are mentioned or alluded to in the book; others are an attempt to match the mood.

We'll do new playlists on off weeks between SouthBound episodes, which you can subscribe to on iTunes, Stitcher and NPR One.

Let us know which songs and sounds should fit in this mix: send a tweet to @tommytomlinson or @wfae, and use the hashtag #WFAESouthBound. You can also email us at tomlinsonwrites@gmail.com.