SouthBound: Jimmy Russell, The Buddha Of Bourbon, On A Life In Brown Liquor

By Tommy Tomlinson 5 minutes ago
  Courtesy of Wild Turkey

The South is responsible for the three greatest beverages in human history: sweet tea, Coca-Cola, and most of all, bourbon. And nobody alive has been involved with more bourbon than a man named Jimmy Russell.

Jimmy Russell
Credit Jimmy Russell

Jimmy has worked at the Wild Turkey distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, for 64 years. He holds the official title of "master distiller," and the unofficial title of the "Buddha of Bourbon." A rival distiller told me one time that Jimmy Russell can tell you more about bourbon with one nostril than most people can with their whole bodies. I reached Jimmy at his office in Kentucky. His work day had started early, with a taste of ... you know what.

