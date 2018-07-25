SouthBound: Jimmy Russell, The Buddha Of Bourbon, On A Life In Brown Liquor

The South is responsible for the three greatest beverages in human history: sweet tea, Coca-Cola, and most of all, bourbon. And nobody alive has been involved with more bourbon than a man named Jimmy Russell.

Jimmy has worked at the Wild Turkey distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, for 64 years. He holds the official title of "master distiller," and the unofficial title of the "Buddha of Bourbon." A rival distiller told me one time that Jimmy Russell can tell you more about bourbon with one nostril than most people can with their whole bodies. I reached Jimmy at his office in Kentucky. His work day had started early, with a taste of ... you know what.

