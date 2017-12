When it comes to writing about Southern food, women have traditionally dominated. But there’s been a shift – so much so that it had turned into a men’s club, argues author and Charlotte Observer food writer Kathleen Purvis. She wrote about it in a piece last year for The Bitter Southerner – and talks about it on the latest episode of the WFAE podcast, SouthBound. Here’s a preview of her conversation with host Tommy Tomlinson.