Shooting Video Shows Officers Gave Man 8 Seconds To Drop Gun

Video from Officer Bell's dash camera:



Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have released footage of a June 2016 fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Rodney Smith.

"Hey man, let me see your hands. Let me see your hands. Let me see your hands. Let me see your hands!," officer Garrett Tryon commands.

Seconds later, shots are fired - at least 22 by two officers. The officer’s extended arms are blocking most of the footage. The body cameras do not capture Smith in the moments before the shooting or immediately after. A few frames capture Smith lying on the ground several seconds after the shooting, though one officer still shouts at Smith to drop his gun, and fires several more shots. The body camera doesn't show Smith when the second round of shots were fired.

This is the first time a judge has ordered the release of police footage showing an officer-involved shooting under a new law passed last year that requires a court order. WFAE's Lisa Worf went to court twice to get the video. It wasn't released until the district attorney cleared the officers in December, although they had already returned to patrol duty.

Police say 18-year-old Smith was riding a city bus in North Charlotte that evening when he shot a fellow passenger in the ankle, who police say he knew, and then exited the bus. Police say Officer Garrett Tryon later located him walking along North Tryon Street, and determined he was armed with a handgun. Eight seconds elapse between when Smith had his arms raised, and when the first shots were fired. Tryon says Smith fired at least one shot at him.

Video from Officer Bell's body worn camera:



Video from Officer Tryon's body worn camera:



Video from Officer Kivette's body worn camera:

