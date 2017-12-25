Seven Charlotte Stories To Watch In 2018

By WFAE 6 minutes ago
  • WFAE reporter David Boraks keeping an eye (and ear) on the news.
    WFAE reporter David Boraks keeping an eye (and ear) on the news.
    Jeff Cravotta

Sure, 2017 was a big year in news. But what can we expect in the new year? WFAE News Director Greg Collard and Assistant News Director Lisa Worf highlight the Charlotte stories to watch in 2018:

Credit John D. Simmons / The Charlotte Observer

7. CMS Student Assignment

Some of the biggest changes to CMS’s student assignment plan take place in the fall. Among them, merging three pairs of schools to help create more socio-economic balance. Needless to say, these changes have stirred both concern and excitement. We’ll be watching to see how these schools come together.

Credit Davie Hinshaw / The Charlotte Observer

6. Charlotte School of Law

The school is closed, but there are still several lawsuits: some former students are still trying to get their loans forgiven, and those who transferred or graduated are figuring out what the future holds for them.

Work was nearly complete on the Blue Line's McCullough station on North Tryon Street, near Harris Boulevard.
Credit David Boraks / WFAE

5. Blue Line Extension / Opening of I-77 Tolls

Big changes in transportation are coming. The rail extension from UNC Charlotte to Uptown is scheduled to open in March. And near the end of the year, the toll-lanes on I-77 are scheduled to open. Will criticism of the tolls turn out to be justified, or will they end up being an efficient way to reduce congestion?

Credit Alex Olgin / WFAE News

4. Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.

Tom Bullock and Alex Olgin have covered the Cardinal scandal extensively in 2017. It will continue to be a big story in 2018 as the state’s takeover of the behavioral health organization plays out. Cardinal is big deal to a lot of people: It administers $682 million to Medicaid recipients in 20 counties in need of mental health treatment, developmental disability services, and addiction treatment. As we gear up for this continued coverage, I highly recommended reading this FAQ about the Cardinal saga.

Credit WFAE

3. Affordable Housing / Upward Mobility

As the Charlotte region grows at a rapid pace, a segment of the city’s existing population is moving nowhere. Much has been discussed about the 2014 Harvard study that shows people born into poverty in Charlotte are the least likely among 50 cities to someday emerge from poverty. It doesn’t appear to be getting easier, either. As the city booms, rents are skyrocketing. The average rent, $1,115 according to Real Data, jumped 6 percent in the past year.

The city says there’s a need for 34,000 affordable housing units. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force calls it a “crisis.” Last year, City Council announced a goal of increasing its affordable housing stock by 5,000 over three years. The city’s about halfway there. Is the problem being addressed as if it’s a crisis?

NC Legislature
Credit Jayron32 of English Wikipedia

2. 2018 NC Legislative Elections with Court-Approved Redistricting

Courts ruled the 2011 redistricting plan include illegal racial gerrymanders. In the meantime, the Republicans gained a veto-proof “supermajority” in the Statehouse. What will be the makeup of the General Assembly under new court-approved districts – and what will that mean for the Cooper administration?

Credit The Carolina Panthers

1. The Sale of the Carolina Panthers / NFL Investigation of Jerry Richardson

In the eyes of many, the Panthers' arrival in the 1990s made Charlotte a major league city. The team is only committed to Charlotte through the 2019 season. Will a new ownership group be committed to Charlotte? Will it make demands of local governments for stadium improvements – or possibly a new stadium – to remain in Charlotte? Meanwhile, what will the NFL’s investigation of Richardson and the Panthers’ workplace environment reveal? We'll search for these answers (and more) in 2018.

As we cap off 2017, WFAE's producers and programs share their most memorable moments of the year. Find each of our Best of 2017 posts at http://wfae.org/term/2017-favorites.

Tags: 
Top News
2017 Favorites

Related Content

Your Favorite Audio Stories Of 2017 On NPR One

By Dec 20, 2017

At NPR, we know there's a difference between the news that you listen to, and the stories you love.

This year, there was a lot of news that grabbed your attention: several major hurricanes; a new president in office who is ripping up the conventions of Washington; and terrorist attacks both at home and abroad. But we also reported on stories that help us understand how to make our lives better and what makes us human beings tick. The former types of stories we feel we need to know about, the latter we enjoy knowing about.

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017

By editor Dec 12, 2017

Consensus wasn't easy in 2017. Maybe that's because the news this year kept us on edge, our eyes and ears pointed in many directions. Maybe it's due to the growth of streaming as the dominant listening platform, one whose rules have not yet fully been written. Whatever the cause, with the exception of our No. 1 album, it felt like there were few pieces of music this year that captured our attention instantly and simultaneously. Instead, we spent our year tracking down new sounds that gave voice to our struggles and breakthroughs, our search for joy and our need for release.

The 100 Best Songs Of 2017

By editor Dec 13, 2017

The best songs we heard this year reflected a deep sense of collective need. For safety, for respect, for self-definition. For money or sex or revolution. Maybe we just hear what we crave, but on huge hits and semi-obscure album cuts alike, it seemed that musicians in 2017 were facing down eternity or the possibility of annihilation. Both Sylvan Esso and Jason Isbell linked love with death. Kendrick Lamar gave us his most tender song yet, as well as his harshest condemnation. Ibeyi and Kesha gave us righteous anger and forgiveness. Sharon Jones faced the end.

NPR's Favorite TV Shows Of 2017

By Dec 14, 2017

Before we begin, a note: See how the adjective up there in that headline is "favorite," not "best?" That's intentional.