Sen. Tillis Hospitalized After Collapsing During Run

Updated 9:54 a.m.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina says he is fine and recovering in a Washington, D.C., hospital after collapsing during a 3-mile race in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning.

Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground by bystanders at about 15-20 minutes into the race. It started at 8 a.m. in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance.

About 9:45 a.m., Tillis posted a video message on Twitter saying he did not require CPR and was doing fine.

"Just running, about 2½ miles in got overheated. No CPR, no special measures, just checking me out. See you back on the Hill," Tillis said. (See the tweet below.)

He was leading his own "Team Tillis" in the annual ACLI Capital Challenge Three Mile Team Race. Many politicians and other prominent Washington figures run the annual race. Proceeds go to charity.

Tillis is the junior North Carolina senator, elected to the Senate in November 2014 after serving in the North Carolina legislature from 2009-2015. He serves on the Senate Armed Services, Judiciary, Veterans Affairs and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committees, as well as the Senate's Special Committee on Aging.

He is married to Susan Tillis with two children. It was not immediately known what hospital Tillis was taken to.