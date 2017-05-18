See A CMPD Helicopter? Might Not Be A Sign Of Crime

By 1 minute ago
  • CMPD helicopter pilot Coty Brown talked to reporters Tuesday in CMPD's hangar at Charlotte Douglas airport.
    CMPD helicopter pilot Coty Brown talked to reporters Tuesday in CMPD's hangar at Charlotte Douglas airport.
    David Boraks / WFAE

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's two helicopters flew on more calls and helped make more arrests last year than in 2015. You’re more likely to see one hovering overhead these days, but CMPD says that may not mean there's an incident.

CMPD's two Bell helicopter units are based at Charlotte Douglas airport. In 2016, they responded to more than 2,200 calls - chasing suspects, watching crowds or looking for missing persons. They directly assisted in 210 arrests, up from 118 the year before.  

CMPD's helicopters have participated in more calls and more arrests since 2013. (SOURCE: CMPD)
Credit CMPD

People worry when they see a police helicopter, said Coty Brown, one of CMPD's six pilots.  (The unit also has a sergeant and a mechanic.)

"We tend to get a lot of phone calls, a lot of tweets, a lot of Facebook messages asking what it is that the aviation unit's doing, why the helicopter's over my house, what's it doing in my neighborhood,” Brown said. “It's a lot of doom and gloom that seems to be coming from the neighborhood, from the community, from the citizenry and oftentimes that's not the case.”

Sometimes the helicopters are on routine patrol, just like officers in cars. The idea is to be visible in neighborhoods, especially those where there's been an increase in crime. Brown says it's a good deterrent.

“While we're in those areas, crime oftentimes goes down to zero. A 100 percent reduction is what we've seen sometimes. And that reduction can stay in place for as long as two weeks after we leave those areas,” Brown said at CMPD’s weekly media briefing Tuesday in its aviation hangar at Charlotte Douglas airport

He said the two helicopters also work with other city departments.

“You may see us flying a light rail line, a power line right of way or a water right of way,” Brown said. “We assist Charlotte Water, CDOT, Planning, CRVA ... you name it, if they're a city asset, they've got access to us.”

Last year, helicopters helped find 113 missing persons and 58 stolen cars, also up from 2015.

Tags: 
CMPD
newsdesk
helicopters

Related Content

More Drones Means More Encounters With Police Helicopters

By May 16, 2017
Ben Bradford / WFAE

CMPD helicopter pilots say they are encountering more drones as they patrol above Charlotte. They say it's partly due to growth in the number of drones, but also a lack of knowledge about the rules.

CMPD's Quarterly Stats Show 14% Rise In Violent Crime

By May 10, 2017
CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes says violent crime is up after declining over the last decade.
David Boraks / WFAE

Violent crime in Charlotte was up sharply during the first three months of the year, compared with a year ago. That's according to statistics out Wednesday from Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Murder, robbery, assault and other violent crimes had been on the decline in Charlotte and across the U.S. over the past decade or so.  More recently it has been ticking back up, so CMPD is concerned.