SC Republicans Pope And Norman Head To Runoff; Winner Will Face Democrat Parnell

Republicans Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman will face each other in a May 16 primary runoff for the vacant seat in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District. The winner will face Democrat Archie Parnell, a former Goldman Sachs tax advisor, who won his party's nomination outright in Tuesday's primary election.

Pope is an attorney and South Carolina's House Speaker Pro Tempore. Norman is a real estate developer and a former state representative. Both candidates received just over 30 percent of votes cast in the primary, eliminating five other Republican opponents.

The special election for the seat formerly held by Republican Mick Mulvaney, who resigned this year to become White House budget director, will be held on June 20.

Republican Primary Results

Tommy Pope (30.4 percent)

Ralph Norman (30.1)

Tom Mullikin (19.8)

Chad Connelly (14.1)

Sheri Few (4.9)

Kris Wampler (0.5)

Ray Braig (0.2)

Democratic Primary Results

Archie Parnell (71.3 percent)

Alexis Frank (21.5)

Les Murphy (7.2)

