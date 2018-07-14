SC Gov. McMaster Pays $97K Bill For Trump, Pence Visits

The bills are rolling in after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's campaign welcomed the country's top two politicians to campaign for his Republican primary election victory.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports McMaster's campaign paid the Republican National Committee $97,000 to fly President Donald Trump into Columbia and Vice President Mike Pence to Myrtle Beach in the days before last month's GOP runoff.

More bills could be coming from the Secret Service.

The McMaster campaign so far has spent at least $118,000 for two Trump visits and one from Pence.

The governor won the GOP nomination in a runoff over businessman John Warren.