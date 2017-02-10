Roberts Notes 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Policy As Sanctuary City Debate Unfolds

Charlotte city leaders released a statement Friday putting it plainly: "Regarding Sanctuary Cities, although there is no agreed upon legal definition of what a Sanctuary City is, Charlotte is not one."

The statement was presumably meant to quell fears that Charlotte might be targeted by President Donald Trump's executive order cracking down on so-called sanctuary cities, which is defined loosely as cities who refuse to work with federal immigration officials to combat illegal immigration.

City council members publicly fretted at Monday night's meeting, calling in city attorney Bob Hagemann to assure them the city would be unaffected by the executive order. The Charlotte Observer reported Hagemann told them he "doesn't see how" Charlotte could be defined as a sanctuary city.

For example, the city does not prohibit police officers from sharing information about a person's citizenship or immigration status with the federal government, nor does it prohibit officers from asking someone about their immigration status.

But Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts tried to counterbalance that in an interview Thursday, appearing to tell WFAE's Charlotte Talks she encouraged police to employ an unofficial "don't ask, don't tell" policy.

"The state law says that a city cannot prohibit police officers from asking immigration status," Roberts said, "but it does not say that they have to."

She said public safety was a "two-way street" and that it was important for immigrants to trust police so they would feel comfortable calling them when there's a crime and identifying themselves as witnesses.

"If we have police who are acting as federal agents and going in, proactively saying, 'What's your immigration status?' that makes it less safe for everyone," Roberts said.

Her comments followed social media reports circulating among Charlotte's immigrant community claiming that ICE had been conducting raids and setting up checkpoints in parts of the city. ICE has denied doing so, saying they do not conduct indiscriminate raids or sweeps. The organization said it does, however, target specific individuals previously identified as being in violation of immigration laws.