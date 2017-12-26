Rivera Expresses No Regrets About Having Players Shout Richardson's Name

By 4 hours ago

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Sunday gave the type of lockerroom talk to his team you’d expect after a big win.

Credit Screen shot from Carolina Panthers website

Rivera praised the playoff-bound Panthers for playing hard throughout game.

He noted they are in the playoffs, but by no means satisfied with that accomplishment.

He gathered players around him. And then, he had players shout the name of embattled owner Jerry Richardson.

“Just remember guys, this is about team. Everything we do is about team. The most important thing is about team, OK?,” Rivera said. "All right do me a favor, Mr. Richardson on three – 1-2-3."

Players responded by shouting, "Mr. Richardson!"

Richardson is selling the team at the end of the season. He made that announcement Dec. 17th after Sports Illustrated revealed details of misconduct allegations against him, and that the team reached settlements with at least four women. S-I also reports that he addressed an African American scout with a racial slur.

“What I’ve always said is, I know nothing about that, and I can only speak to what he has been to me and to the players, and that’s why I did it," Richardson said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

Rivera was also asked if he would let Richardson address the team.

His response: Richardson’s still the owner.

Top News
Ron Rivera
Carolina Panthers
Jerry Richardson

Panthers' News Brings Speculation About Buyer, Worry About A Move

By Dec 18, 2017
Michael Falero / WFAE

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson took himself out of the team’s front office Monday, and turned over day-to-day operations to fellow executive Tina Becker. That came a day after he announced he's selling the team, and amid an NFL investigation of misconduct allegations against him. The news has led to lots of speculation about the fate of both the owner and the team, including what the Panthers might sell for, and potential buyers.

Panthers Fans Shocked, Saddened

By Dec 18, 2017
Michael Tomsic

WFAE spoke to several Carolina Panthers fans uptown Monday afternoon about misconduct allegations against owner Jerry Richardson and his intention to sell the team.

Richardson To Sell Panthers; Sports Illustrated Reports Misconduct Allegations

By & & Michael Falero Dec 17, 2017
www.panthers.com

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is selling the team. Richardson, the team's only owner in its 23 seasons, made the announcement following Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers - and on the same day that Sports Illustrated reported that at least four ex-employees received “significant monetary settlements,” stemming from inappropriate comments and behavior by Richardson.