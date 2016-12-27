Rise In Adjunct Faculty In Higher Education (Rebroadcast)

Related Program: 
More than 50 percent of college professors are adjuncts, who are paid per course with no benefits.
There’s a troubling trend in higher education: colleges’ and universities’ increasing reliance on adjunct faculty – non-tenured, part-time professors. They now make up more than 50 percent of faculties nationwide. Some adjuncts say they’re being exploited and what used to be a prestigious profession has become a part-time gig with no benefits and low pay. Mike Collins and his guests discuss how this is affecting higher education and those at the head of the class.

Gwendolyn Glenn– reporter, WFAE, she has reported on the rise of adjunct faculty in a two-part series.

Dr. Joan Lorden– provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at UNC Charlotte

Dr. John Cox– associate professor of International Studies and History at UNC Charlotte. He is now a tenured professor but has worked as an adjunct.

MJ Sharp– instructor with the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University. She is a full-time, non-tenure track faculty member working on a year-to-year contract. She and other contingent faculty at Duke have formed a union and contract negotiations are set for this fall. 

Colleges Increasingly Replacing Full-Time Faculty With Adjuncts

In the 1970s, 80 percent of college professors were full-time employees, according to the National Education Association. Today, part-time adjunct professors represent more than 50 percent of college faculty, says the American Association of University Professors. 

A story at Duke University a couple of months ago caught our attention. Adjunct and non-tenure track faculty voted for union representation. That decision prompted us to look into unionization efforts in academia. 

Our first report focused on colleges’ increasing use of adjuncts, who now represent 50 percent of universities’ faculty. In this story, we learn more about the life of an adjunct and the challenges they face.