Rev. William Barber, President Of NC NAACP, To Step Down In June

The Rev. William Barber, who served as a commanding voice for voting rights, gay rights, and the equal treatment of African-Americans during his 12 years as president of the NC NAACP, has announced he will step down in June.

Barber gained national prominence in 2013 when his organization began launching weekly Moral Monday rallies that drew thousands to the state capital to protest a voter ID law passed under then-Governor Pat McCrory.

Under his direction, the NAACP challenged the law in court. Barber spoke to WFAE's Charlotte Talks about the lawsuit in 2013.

"This is nothing more than voter suppression," he told host Mike Collins, "They know it, we know it, and that's why we're suing, and that's why we're going to win in court."

The NAACP and co-plaintiffs ultimately did win in court after a three-judge panel struck down the law in 2016, finding the state had discriminated against African-Americans with "surgical precision."

Barber says after stepping down next month, he will turn his attention to a new poor people's campaign and "a national call for a moral revival." The 53-year-old says he will continue to serve as pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, and remain on the NC NAACP's board.