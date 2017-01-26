With Repeal Of The Affordable Care Act On The Horizon, A Look At Health Care Now

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Health care in America after the repeal of Obamacare. What might consumers expect? How will it impact the healthcare system? Experts share their thoughts on the health of healthcare now and then.

Health care in the United States has undergone major change under the Obama administration and more changes are coming. With President Donald Trump in the White House, moves to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have accelerated.

Republicans in Congress have long promised to repeal Obamacare, which they say is too expensive and hurts businesses. It's unclear what a replacement plan might look like and the timetable for that transition is uncertain.

Far more Americans have coverage than before the ACA was enacted, but premiums have gone up in recent years. With a possible repeal on the horizon, Mike Collins and his guests discuss the state of heath care right now in America and North Carolina.

Guests

Michael Tomsic - reporter for WFAE, covers health care

Danielle Lloyd - Vice President, Policy & Advocacy, Premier Healthcare Alliance, a company that represents hospitals and health care providers.

Donald Jonas - Executive Director of Care Ring, which provides health services to at-risk populations. He also teaches as an Adjunct Professor at Blair College of Health at Queens University of Charlotte about the US health care system.