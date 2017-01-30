Refugee Families In North Carolina Feeling Impact Of Trump Order

Mark Rumsey reports on reaction of refugee resettlement groups in Charlotte and Greensboro.

Advocates for refugees in North Carolina are expressing strong disapproval of President Trump's executive order that temporarily bars many immigrants from entering the U.S. "I find it to be an exceptionally unfortunate decision," said Marsha Hirsch, executive director of Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency in Charlotte.

Hirsch added that the resettlement program has been in use for decades, with bipartisan support. She says the program was intended to "remove people from peril" and give them a chance to rebuild their lives in the U.S.

Resettlement groups say President Trump's executive order is already having an impact in the Charlotte region, and could have far-reaching results. WFAE's Mark Rumsey reports: