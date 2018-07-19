Racism, Discrimination And Calling The Police On Black People

With Anthony Brooks Disturbing stories this summer about white people calling the police on black people for cutting the grass or using the swimming pool. What’s going on? [Youtube" allowfullscreen frameborder="0">

Guests

Rochelle Riley, columnist at the Detroit Free Press. (@rochelleriley)

Paul Butler, professor of law at Georgetown University and author of “Chokehold: Policing Black Men.” (@LawProfButler)

Steven Brown, associate at the Urban Institute, doctoral candidate in sociology at Harvard University. (@KregSteven)



From The Reading List

Detroit Free Press: “Riley: Calling cops on people because of race should be a crime” — “The incidents are now coming fast and furiously. A retired Michigan firefighter fires a 12-gauge shotgun at a 14-year-old who got lost on his way to school. A manager at a Pennsylvania Starbucks calls the police on two black men whose crime is sitting and waiting for a friend. An LA Fitness manager in New Jersey calls the police after falsely accusing a gym member of not paying to work out. Now, a white parent on a Colorado college tour called campus police because two Native American teenagers made her nervous.”

The Guardian: “The policing of black Americans is racial harassment funded by the state” — “The rap group Public Enemy famously stated that “911 is a joke”. But that was in 1990. These days 911 is dead serious. Anyone in the United States can dial those three numbers and summon people with guns and handcuffs to participate in their anti-black paranoia. It’s racial harassment, sponsored by the government and supported by tax dollars.”

Vox: “Why white people keep calling the cops on black Americans” — “Many other Americans are waking up to the reality that white people have the power to turn minor disputes, or their own anxiety, into interventions by the police (which is hardly news in the black community). Such incidents keep making news, including a white student at Yale calling police officers on a black student who had nodded off in a common area and a white woman in Oakland calling the police on a black family barbecuing in a part of a park that allowed barbecuing. (Three years ago at Yale, a campus police officer pulled a gun on a black student — the son of a prominent New York Times columnist — who was casually walking through campus.)”

Rolling Stone: “Why White Women Keep Calling the Cops on Black People” — “When questioned, the women argued that the matter had nothing to do with race. Yet, their insistence upon police intervention in minor affairs amounts to more than a simple case of tattle-taling – it’s putting black lives at risk. White women have weaponized their fear and discomfort in otherwise peaceful situations for centuries. An examination of their role in enforcing racial segregation and the lies some women spin to maintain innocence while controlling black movement has become increasingly urgent.”

The Undefeated: “Shaming white people might stop some of them from calling 911 on us” — “That incident, like the others, reveals how some white folk imagine the police as their protectors from the unwanted presence of black people, that the cops partially serve as guardians of their right to their white enclave. In that vein, the white woman from Oakland told her black victims that ‘she knows her rights, that the rights state if she tells the police if she has a problem with us, then we are going to go to jail.’ This statement provides a window into the soul of many white folk, exposing a disturbing image that lays bare the idea that police should detain any black person whose mere existence causes them discomfort.”



They were shopping for clothes, napping in a dorm lounge, playing golf. And somebody called the police. They were guests at a community pool, and one woman called the police, threatened them, even hit one of them. The common thread in all these stories: white people calling the cops on black people just living their lives. Sadly, it’s nothing new. We’re just suddenly seeing it on all those videos gone viral. This hour, On Point: #LivingWhileBlack. — Anthony Brooks

