Proposed Hotel, Conference Center At UNC Charlotte Gets Boost

A proposed hotel and conference center on UNC Charlotte’s campus took another step forward last night.

The City Council unanimously approved zoning for the project at its meeting Monday evening. The university also wants to use $8 million in tourism taxes for the project. The council is expected to vote on that in August.

“I think this project is going to be a really good connection between what is a very important asset in this community in the UNC Charlotte campus and what is a very important asset in this community in the Blue Line Extension,” City Council member Larken Egleston said.

The university says the hotel and conference center will improve its academic reputation by helping to attract large conferences to the city. The project is expected to have 230 hotel rooms and around 24,000 square feet of conference space.