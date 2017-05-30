Proposed County Budget Includes No Tax Increase, Not All Of CMS Request

By Lisa Miller 17 minutes ago
  • County Manager Dena Dioro presents her budget recommendation Tuesday.
    Jenna Eason / Charlotte Observer

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio has proposed a budget for 2018 that includes no property tax increases. It recommends a $15 million increase for CMS, but that's about $12 million short of the $440 million the district requested. 

“This will support the costs of opening new facilities, cost increases for health and retirement benefits, sustaining operations, and a portion of the request to expand student support services, including guidance counselors and social workers," says Diorio. 

Diorio recommended a $6 million investment to expand child care subsidies. She says this will fund an additional 824 children to attend an early childhood program and would eliminate all four- and five-year-olds from the waiting list.

“While this is truly a small step, I believe that Mecklenburg County is poised to be the leader in this area. By taking this on as our accountability, we can have a significant impact on economic opportunity in this community," says Diorio.

The public will have a chance to comment on the proposed budget Monday June 5 at the next public hearing. County Commissioners will then vote on the budget June 20. 

