Presidents Make History. Should They Also Know History?

  • U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price looks on during a Rose Garden event May 4, 2017 at the White House in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Trump’s recent statement that President Andrew Jackson could have prevented the Civil War sent people back to their history books. It was the latest in a string of comments that have caused historians and others to question Trump’s knowledge about America’s past.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson asks historian Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) of Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School how much presidents’ knowledge of history matters.

