Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Alien: Covenant' And 'Veep'

Because of a scheduling snafu this week, it's just me and Stephen Thompson sitting down with our sci-fi buddy Chris Klimek to talk about Alien: Covenant, the film that dares to ask: "Is it okay if I put this little thing in your ear? I promise it won't grow into something that will burst out of your chest."

Then, we move on to a visit with Selina Meyer and friends as another season of Veep finds the group out of office and loving it. Or ... not really loving it, more like tooth-grittingly enduring it until something else can be arranged.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a Twitter feed that casts light on the joys of copyright infringement, Chris is happy about a story about snails and sex, and I am happy about a documentary I loved that I was afraid you might never get to see.

And of course! We're all happy about our upcoming show in L.A. that will feature Shereen Marisol Meraji from Code Switch, as well as lots and lots of merriment. Find your tickets at NPR Presents.

