Police Investigating Homicide Near Indepence Shopping Mall; A Final Farewell For The Double Door Inn

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a possible homicide that may have occurred in a small neighborhood behind Independence Shopping Center late Sunday night.

Police say they received a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon just after midnight. Officers arrived at the 6500 block of Monroe Road where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center, where he later died.

The man's identity has not been released. Detectives are searching for witnesses.

Double Door Inn Hosts Final Show Before Closing Monday Night

The Double Door Inn, one the oldest blues clubs in the country, will host its final show before closing down Monday night.

The club dates back to 1973. Over the ensuing decades, it hosted renowned talents like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Steve Earle, Buddy Guy, and Eric Clapton. The venue is being sold to make way for an expansion of Central Piedmont Community College.

Monday night's final edition of the weekly Monday Night Allstars begins at 9. The event is sold out.

WFAE's Charlotte Talks recently focused on the club's history. You can listen to that program here.

Advocacy Groups Push Back Against Proposed South Carolina Pipeline

As government regulators consider whether to approve a 55 mile natural gas pipeline from Spartanburg County to Greenville County, SC, opponents are calling the pipeline unnecessary and detrimental to the area's water supplies.

The Greenville News reports Dominion Resources Services is proposing the pipeline. The South Carolina Environmental Law Project and the advocacy group Upstate Forever say the pipeline would benefit only the company and its Lowcountry customers, while Upstate residents would lose private property and bear the brunt of its impact.

Dominion says the pipeline would help serve increasing demand and support economic development. The federal Energy Regulatory Commission must approve the pipeline before it can be built.