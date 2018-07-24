Police Investigating Death Of Woman In Southwest Charlotte

A woman was found dead Monday night in southwest Charlotte, according to a statement released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers received a call for service around 6:20 p.m. Monday regarding a deceased woman on a property off Nations Ford Road. Police found the woman upon arrival, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the woman has not been made public.

The death is also being investigated as a homicide. No further details of the death have been released at this time.