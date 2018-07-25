Police Identify Woman Who Was Found Dead In Southwest Charlotte

Police have identified the woman found dead on a property off Nations Ford Road in southwest Charlotte Monday as 28-year-old Samechiko Jeanita Williams. Her family has been notified of her death.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department received a call for service around 6:20 p.m. Monday. Police found Williams upon arrival, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has listed the cause and manner of Williams’ death as pending, according to a police statement. Detectives are also investigating the death as a homicide, but no further details of the case have been released.