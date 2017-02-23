Pittenger To Hold A Town Hall Thursday - By Phone

North Carolina Congressman Robert Pittenger (R-Charlotte) will hold a "tele-town hall" meeting tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m., meaning constituents will need to phone in their comments for the Charlotte Republican to respond to remotely, and aides will have better control over the discussion.

The event was announced Monday. This week there have been dozens of raucous town hall meetings in other parts of the country, including in Utah, Tennessee, Michigan, and Illinois.

Pittenger's office was asking people who'd like to listen in or participate in the call to register beforehand on his website.

Jamie Bowers, a spokesperson for Pittenger's office, said 424 people had registered as of late Thursday afternoon - a higher number than usual, he said.

Pittenger is one of two North Carolina congressional members holding town halls during this week's congressional recess.

The other, Democratic Representative G.K. Butterfield of Wilson, is holding a traditional, in-person town hall meeting at Hillside High School in Hillsborough on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.

Most other North Carolina congressman are spending this week in their home districts, touring factories or meeting with select groups of constituents in closed events, which isn't uncommon during a congressional recess.

Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of Denver was seen touring manufacturing businesses in the 10th district early in the week, while Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of Jackson County was photographed visiting schoolchildren in the 11th district Tuesday. Republican Rep. Ted Budd of Advance posted photos on his social media showing his visit to the Iredell Health System in Statesville on Tuesday.

Two congressmen, Republican Rep. David Rouzer of Johnston County, and Senator Tom Tillis, spent time this week touring the U.S.-Mexico border with a congressional delegation.

And while Democratic Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte had not scheduled any public events for the week, her website was advertising walk-in hours for constituents to meet with staff at two satellite offices, one in Huntersville on Tuesday, and one in Davidson on Thursday.