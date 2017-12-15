Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson Is Under Investigation For Workplace Misconduct

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday the team is conducting an internal investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against team owner Jerry Richardson.

The specific allegations have not been released and the Panthers say they will not comment on what they are. Richardson has been the majority owner of the Panthers since the team's inaugural season in 1995.

“The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct,” said team spokesman Steven Drummond in a statement.

The team says the investigation will be conducted by the international law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP, and overseen by Erskine Bowles, a former White House Chief of Staff under President Clinton and former president of the UNC system. He’s also a limited owner of the team.

“Erskine Bowles is a trusted leader of unquestioned integrity. We look forward to this report, which we know will be honest and thorough,” said Drummond. “The entire organization is fully committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally. We have work to do to achieve this goal, but we are going to meet it.”

