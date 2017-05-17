Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Off The Rails' In Disco Mashup With Earth, Wind & Fire

Everyone has a disco phase. Did you know that Ozzy Osbourne once covered "Stayin' Alive" with Dweezil Zappa? With this gloriously fun mash-up of Osbourne's solo break-out hit "Crazy Train" and Earth, Wind & Fire's guaranteed-to-get-you-the-dancefloor jam "September," the Prince of Darkness once again goes off the rails on a disco train.

DJ Cummerbund, who does this sort of thing on the regular, has hit an unexpected Venn Diagram of karaoke staples, putting Osbourne's arena-sized vocal meditation on the ills of society on top of the endlessly sunny funk of the song that never ends. Also, bless this video, for it reminds us of a time when Osbourne embraced comically big '80s hair.

