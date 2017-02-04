Not My Job: Soul Singer Mavis Staples Gets Quizzed On The Shaggs

In December, soul singer Mavis Staples received a Kennedy Center Honor and earlier in 2016 she released a new album called Livin' on a High Note. But today, we're digging into the past to talk about her time with The Staple Singers, her family music group that delivered hits like "Respect Yourself" and "I'll Take You There."

The Staple Singers weren't the only great musical group founded by a father and his children in the 1960s. Who can forget The Shaggs, right? We'll ask Staples three questions about the legendarily odd band, formed in the late 1960s by the Wiggin family, from New Hampshire.

