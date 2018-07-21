Not My Job: Former FBI Director James Comey Gets Quizzed On Loyalty Rewards

  • Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before the Senate intelligence committee on June 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Former FBI Director James Comey has a lot of experience with loyalty — he wrote a book called A Higher Loyalty and he told the Senate intelligence committee that President Trump demanded his loyalty over dinner in January.

So we've invited Comey to play a game called "Welcome to our Loyalty Rewards Club!" — a quiz about reward programs where you buy stuff to get stuff.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

